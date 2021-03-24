Police hunt for man who exposed himself at Sarah Everard vigil

POLICE are hunting for a man who exposed himself during the vigil for Sarah Everard in South London.

An e-fit of a man who they claim exposed himself to a woman on the south side of Clapham, near the junction with Windmill Driven has been released by detectives

The incident took place at around 8 pm on March 13 as hundreds of people gathered to pay their respect to Sarah Everard who went missing and was later found dead.

The man is described as around 50-years-old, white, 5ft 6in tall and grey hair. He was wearing light-coloured trousers and a bright red waistcoat or vest over a shirt.

DC Luke Flood of Lambeth Police said he “cannot discount that there may have been other incidents of this nature” on the common that evening.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area or who can help identify this man involved to contact police. Clapham Common was extremely busy on that Saturday evening with people attending a vigil,” he said.

“An incident of indecent exposure can be an extremely distressing offence for those who witness it and it is one police take very seriously.

“Officers have spoken to the victim, in this case, to offer her support and ensure she is kept updated with the progress of the investigation.”

Police had clashed with mourners at the vigil held for Sarah and a number of arrests were made.

