OWNER OF DOG which mauled Freddie the seal sought by police, as they investigate the tragic death.

Freddie the seal had been entertaining passers-by for weeks but tragically he had to be put to sleep after he was mauled by a dog, in a “vicious” attack which took place on Sunday.

Sadly, Freddie the seal was put to sleep on Monday, a day after the tragic attack. The seal who had brought cheer to many locals who had been lucky enough to see him had been named after Freddie Mercury, the singer for Queen.

-- Advertisement --



The owner of the dog Rebecca Sabben-Clare, QC, aged 49 is an Oxford educated lawyer and although she attempted to pull a dog away during the attack, police want to speak to her.

It was confirmed by Met police on Tuesday that Freddie’s death is being investigated and that they were looking to speak to the owner of the dog involved in the attack. Although according to the Sun, they believe that both the police and the RSPCA have told the owner that no offence was committed.

An RSPCA spokesman spoke about the heart-breaking attack and said, “What happened to Freddie the seal is heartbreaking.

“Dog-owners should act responsibly and keep their pets on leads around wild animals to ensure incidents like this are prevented – it is never ok to allow dogs to harass and attack a wild animal.

“We understand how upsetting this incident was for anyone who witnessed it and we hope we can spread the message encouraging dog-owners to keep their dog on a lead if wildlife is around.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Owner of Dog Which Mauled Freddie the Seal Sought by Police”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.