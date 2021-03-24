NORTH KOREA Test Fires Two Missiles as tensions mount with the US



There are reports coming out of North Korea that Kin Jong-un’s military has test-fired two missiles, although it is not known which type of projectiles they were, but a US official confirmed that they were not ballistic missiles, more likely to have been cruise missiles or artillery.

The Washington Post was first to report the launches, on Tuesday, but the action is significant in view of the current tensions that have built up between the hermit state and the US since Joe Biden came into office in January.

-- Advertisement --



A US official said, “We do not believe that it’s in our best interest to hype these things and circumstances in which we would consider those activities part of a ‘normal’ set of a tense military environment like we see on the Korean peninsula”.

The Senior Director of Korean Studies at the Center for the National Interest, Harry J. Kazianis, said the weapons test was a warning from the hermit state to the US, “North Korea surely has a sense that the Biden Administration will try and rebuild a strong sanctions regime with the intended goal of putting more pressure on the Kim regime”.

Adding, “Pyongyang, through these new missile tests, is signaling to team Biden that its military capabilities will continue to get more potent with each passing day. Even with a pandemic and international sanctions still in place, North Korea still can cause the death of millions of people in minutes, and any missile test of any range or scope only reinforces such a terrifying reality”, as reported by express.co.uk.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “North Korea Test Fires Two Missiles”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.