NIGHT VISIBILITY DRONE for Local Police in Almeria’s Huércal-Overa to help keep citizens secure.

Recently local police officers have received a horde of new technology to help keep citizens safe and help police in daily tasks including investigating accidents and controlling traffic. Recently they have received taser pistols along with digital transmission systems and a new vehicle.

The latest piece of kit to be added to the local police’s arsenal is a stunning drone which comes complete with powerful thermal and visual cameras. The kit is aimed to aid in search and rescue operations and when including all the documentation needed for it to be used legally, the drone has cost around 4000 euros.

-- Advertisement --



Local police plan to use the drone in emergency situations to such as search and rescue missions. So far only four of the police officers have been trained to fly the drone, but it will not be long before other officers are trained too.

Speaking of improving citizen safety Mayor, Domingo Fernández explained that, “it is a drone with great precision with which we continue to provide our agents with technological means to carry out their work, improving the safety of our neighbours”.

The DJI MAVIC 2 ENTERPRISE DUAL DRONE is extremely advanced and comes with a 4K camera and a FLIR Lepton® thermal micro camera too. The advance kit allows pilots to successfully fly at night and through hazardous conditions such as smoke and fog.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Night Visibility Drone for Local Police of Huércal-Overa”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.