NHS staff in Scotland offered a 4% pay rise.

The Scottish government has confirmed that NHS workers in Scotland are to be offered a pay rise of at least 4 per cent- more than 154,000 NHS Scotland staff are to be offered the rise.

The move will benefit employees with contracts under the Agenda for Change system, which would also give staff on the lowest pay point a 5.4% increase. Staff on pay bands 1 to 7 would receive at least a 4% pay rise compared with 2020/21, with workers earning less than £25,000 (€28,967) in 2020/21 guaranteed a minimum increase of more than £1,000 (€1,158) in 2021/22.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “Our NHS staff deserve more than applause and 1% is not enough.

“@scotgov is offering a 4% pay rise, which would deliver a guaranteed minimum increase of £1000 for those earning less than £25,000 & 5.4% increase for staff on lowest pay band… and all backdated to December 2020.”

The Scottish Government says the deal, if accepted, will be the “most generous National Health Service pay uplift anywhere in the UK”.

It follows a £500 (€579) payment given to all health and social care workers, which was announced by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in November. Earlier this year, Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended plans to only offer NHS staff in England a 1 per cent pay rise.

Among those included in the Agenda for Change are nurses, paramedics and allied health professionals, as well as domestic, healthcare support staff, porters and other frontline health workers.

