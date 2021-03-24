Mayor of Malaga Comments on International Tourism

THE Mayor of Malaga has commented on international tourism.

Mayor Francisco de la Torre has commented on allowing international tourism in Malaga.

Following the news that the EU wants countries to apply travel restrictions that are the same at a local level as at a national level, Mayor de la Torre has claimed international tourism is more controlled than local travel.

The politician also said international travel was good for Malaga because tourists have to show a negative Covid test on arrival and because it helps the economy.

He said it “Coincides with what other countries do. In this, I do not agree with the EU, with what they have said.”

He added international tourists have “certificates of being able to travel, of being fit, and they energise our economy.”

Minister of Tourism, Reyes Maroto, also spoke about the arrival of tourists, claiming that foreigners “come with PCR and that cannot be guaranteed on trips to the Peninsula.”

She added because “80 per cent on international” travellers arrive by plane Spain can check they have tested negative for the virus.

The news comes after Reyes Maroto told one publication that the arrival in Spain of tourists from the rest of the European Union “is not an element of risk since the number of travellers at the moment coming to Spain is very low”.

She said: “Last month 400,000 international travellers came when in a normal month we can be talking about 4, 5 and even 6 million.”

