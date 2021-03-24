Malaga Police Arrest Man Found with 100 Grams of Hashish

POLICE in Malaga have arrested a man after he was found with 100 grams of hashish.

Officers from the Local Police arrested the man after he was found with 100 grams of hashish as well as marijuana.

Members of the Operational Support Group (GOA) of the Local Police in Malaga have arrested a 25-year-old resident of Malaga as the alleged perpetrator of a crime against public health, after he was found carrying marijuana, hashish as well as more than €25,000.

The events took place on Calle Guadalbullon, in La Palma when Local Police officers noticed a group of five young people who were smoking.

According to police, when one of the group saw the officers he tried to get rid of his car keys, which were collected by an agent before police searched the car and found a bar of marijuana and 100 grams of hashish.

Police also searched the man they later arrested, finding he had €610 and the keys of a vehicle. The man reportedly told police the car was not in the area, however the GOA agents verified that the car was in the parking area and carried out a search, finding a bag with a 100 gram pill of hashish and another €25,209.

The Local Police officers arrested the man, who was found to have a criminal record, before they transferred him to the police station.

The news comes following a series of arrests for drug crimes on the Costa del Sol.

