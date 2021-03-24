THE Picasso Museum in Malaga will exhibit a work of art on loan from the Picasso Museum in Paris until 2022.

The relief painting ‘Cup, newspaper and dice’ was created by the artist in 1914and is of special artistic relevance, the Picasso Museum in Malaga reported.

-- Advertisement --



Also in 1914, Picasso created the sculpture ‘Cup of Absinthe’, which belongs to the Picasso Museum in Malaga and is on loan in Paris as part of the ‘Picasso-Rodin’ exhibition.

Cubism questioned the conventional rules of typical sculpture and, in the case of Picasso’s

‘Cup, newspaper and dice’, it is a small painting that was made by converting a box of cigars into a frame, with pieces of trimmed and painted tinplate –from a tin of powdered milk- and pieces of wood.

The use of colour enhances the perception of a sculptural effect.

In 1914 Picasso also made seven different versions of ‘Cup of absinthe’, a cubist sculpture modelled in plaster and cast in bronze with a real spoon.

Three are in the United States, in The Museum of Modern Art and in the Metropolitan Museum of Art, both in New York, and another in the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Two are in Europe, in the Pompidou Centre in Paris and in the Berggruen Museum in Berlin, and the only one that Picasso kept for himself belongs to the Almine and Bernard Picasso Foundation for Art (FABA), it is currently part of the ‘Dialogues with Picasso. Collection 2020-2023’ at the Picasso Museum in Malaga.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Malaga Picasso Museum has sculpture on loan from Paris”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.