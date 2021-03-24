Málaga Hospitals Appeal For Blood Donors Before Easter

MÁLAGA Hospitals Appeal For Blood Donors To Top Up Supplies Before Easter



Málaga’s Regional Blood Transfusion Centre (CRTS) has appealed for people to make a blood donation if they can so that there is no shortage during the days leading up to Easter, and that way the important supply to hospitals is guaranteed, with blood needed from all groups, but especially O and A blood groups.

The CRTS is located at the Hospital Civil in Málaga city, and volunteers can give blood throughout this week and next week from Monday to Wednesday, from 9am to 2pm, and on a Monday you can also donate from 5pm to 9pm, and volunteers can also donate at the mobile unit on Avenida de Andalucía, next to El Corte Inglés, from Monday to Friday, between 10am and 2pm.

Mariano Lozano, the medical co-ordinator of the Transfusion Centre, said, “We ask the public to come this week or from Monday to Wednesday of next week to make a donation, which will give us a cushion of blood bags so that the supply to hospitals is guaranteed at all times”.

Now that hospitals have returned to their normal surgical activity, it has increased the need for blood bags, with around 250 bags needed each day.

Before you can become a donor in Spain, you must meet certain criteria, and you fill out a health questionnaire before the donation session, but anyone who lived in the UK for more than a year between 1980 and 1996 cannot donate, due to fears about Creutzfeld-Jacob, or Mad Cows disease.

To donate blood you have to be aged between 18 and 65, weigh more than 50 kilos and, be in good health. Women can donate blood up to three times a year and men four times, as reported by surinenglish.com.

For more information, you call 951 034 100 or visit the web page: http://www.donantesmalaga.org/

