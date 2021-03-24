Javea is ready for Easter

JAVEA Arenal beach is now ready for Easter.

This will not be like other years owing to the nationwide restrictions on travel, so most beachgoers will be Javea residents or arrivals from inside the Valencian Community, commented Beaches councillor Toni Miragall.

Walkways have been installed over the sand and the Arenal’s foot showers are working, while the children’s play areas and sports are ready for use, Miragall said.

Tractors have also levelled the beach, spreading out the sand to eliminate the effects of the winter storms.

