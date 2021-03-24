Inoculations restart using AstraZeneca vaccine in the Balearics

THE Balearic Health Service has re-instated the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine following advice from the National Government and vaccination will start again on March 25.

This decision was taken after learning of the conclusions of the Committee for Risk Assessment in Pharmacovigilance of the European Medicines Agency and the meetings held by both the Vaccine Report and the Public Health Commission.

The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organisation say the benefit of applying AstraZeneca vaccine outweighs the risks.

The following vaccination centres on Mallorca will therefore re-open;

The Germans Escales Sports Centre (Palma), with three lines, two from 8am to 8pm and one from 8am to 10pm.

The Mateu Cañellas Sports Centre (Inca), with two lines, from 8am to 8pm and the other from 8am to 10pm.

The 55-year-old age group will now be invited again for vaccinations along with others up to 65 and those considered to be working in vulnerable front-line occupations.

Those to be inoculated will be contacted by the central Covid task force and will be given the time of their appointments.

