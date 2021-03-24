Guardia Civil Announces its Equality Commission

THE Guardia Civil has announced it has created an Equality Commission.

The news will see the Guardia Civil now have an Equality Commission

The general director of the Guardia Civil, Maria Gamez, has chaired a meeting to discuss the move, thanking everyone involved who helped to create the Equality Commision.

-- Advertisement --



Maria Gamez said: “In terms of gender equality… any progress that we want to implement is good, there is never time to lose, and there is much to be gained if we create this Commission.”

The news comes after a court ruled in favour of a Guardia Civil officer whose right to take care of her children had been limited at certain times of the year.

A court in Caceres has ruled in favour of the officer who had been granted the request to reduce her working day by 20 per cent to take care of her two young children but had been informed that at certain times of the year, such as Easter or Christmas, as well as weekends and holidays, she would not be able to benefit from that right because they were busy periods.

The AUGC union for the Guardia Civil said this was nonsense because these were the times when she most needed the time because her children were not at school.

The court has now agreed with the union’s legal services, who were representing the officer, and annulled the decision of the General Chief of the Guardia Civil in Extremadura who dismissed her appeal against the decision.

The union said that they regretted once again having to defend an officer’s rights to be able to combine work and family life.

They also pointed that on the same day this sentence was handed down the Second Chief Commander of the Caceres Guardia Civil received an award in Plasencia.

They added that they hope that this year an award will go to patrolling officers, such as this one, who has two small children and spends all day on the street protecting citizens.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Guardia Civil Announces its Equality Commission”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.