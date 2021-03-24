Granada Metro Union Denounces The Lack Of Security Personnel

Granada Metro Union CCOO Denounces The Lack Of Security Personnel involved in the operation



The Granada Metro union, CCOO, via its spokesman – David Roda, a worker and union member – has denounced the lack of security personnel involved in the operation of the Metropolitan of Granada, in order to guarantee a good standard of service to both the users of public transport, and its workers.

The union is demanding an increase in the number of security staff, to enable the system to operate correctly, and to meet all the requirements for this type of transport.

Mr Roda said, “In the current conditions we cannot support adequate security conditions in a means of transport of the caliber of the Metropolitan of Granada. There is a clear lack of personnel, which directly affects the public that uses the subway, but also its workers”.

He continued, “The union speaks of not being able to meet all the needs that arise on a day-to-day basis, even taking into account that the number of travelers has dropped significantly due to restrictive measures due to the current pandemic situation”, he told Félix Mesa, the Secretary-General for Construction and Services.

Adding, “The workforce must increase to provide a quality service, and respond to all the demands that are expected of our work”, emphasising that, “the 27 employees cannot meet all the requirements, both because of organization and distribution, as by number, of this public exploitation”.

