Government does about face and allows inter island travel in Balearics

THE good news for residents of the Balearics is that the Government has made another U Turn and will allow inter island travel for Easter after first banning it.

Now, there will also be free antigen tests for people returning to their home islands and taking them will be compulsory if they have been away for more than 72 hours.

No non-essential travel will be allowed to and from the mainland but German tourists will still be welcomed, although it is understood that a number of cancellations of those coming for weekend breaks is already happening.

This is because tourists will be required to take a PCR test when they arrive and another when they return to Germany which means that the cost of the two tests has meant that a number of visitors are now waiting until later in the year.

Cancellations may result in a decision to cancel or consolidate some flights and a number of hotels due to open to accept German guests may decide to postpone for the time being if bookings have dropped considerably.

Guests may also find that they are no longer staying in the hotels originally booked as it could be more cost effective for operators to have one full hotel rather than two half empty.

