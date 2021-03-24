Gibraltar Lifts Restrictions After Whole Population Is Vaccinated And New Infections Disappear.

The curfew in Gibraltar will be lifted tomorrow, Thursday, March 25. The Gibraltarian Parliament announced it will also no longer be necessary to wear masks from 11:59 pm on Saturday, March 27 in the British overseas territory.

Also, in a move bound to please bar and restaurant owners, effective as of Thursday night, they will be able to remain open until 2 am. Public Health advisors allowed the change due to virtually all of the adult population being vaccinated and new cases being nonexistent.

-- Advertisement --



According to reports, no new cases were reported today, Wednesday, March 24 and there are currently no active cases of Covid-19 in St Bernard’s Hospital nor in Elderly Residential Services.

However, an enforced ban on the consumption of alcohol in public places, meaning outside licensed premises, stays in effect from 7:00 pm to 8:00 am nightly- this does not apply to outside areas of a bar or restaurant.

The wearing of masks will still be compulsory throughout Saturday and the government stressed it will remain obligatory in enclosed public spaces, shops and on public transport.

As announced in Parliament, the curfew will end on Thursday, meaning that there will be no curfew in place on Thursday night going into Friday morning. The Government welcomed being able to lift this restriction in time for the upcoming Passover and Easter celebrations, which are important to many members of the community.

“As a result of the successful vaccination programme and our community following the rules, our numbers of positive cases are now extremely low,” said Samantha Sacramento, the Minister for Civil Contingencies. “Tomorrow [Thursday, March 25], another of the Covid-19 restrictions will be relaxed as the midnight curfew is deemed no longer to be necessary.” The public are nevertheless reminded to continue to follow public health advice and guidance so that we can continue to keep the numbers down.”

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo added, quote: “We are at last leaving behind us our deadliest winter and entering our most hopeful spring. The global pandemic isn’t entirely behind us and we must all move forward carefully to safeguard this incredible progress in the weeks and months ahead.”

I look forward to shortly being able to lift the restrictions on the freedom of assembly as we remove all restraints on our hard-won civil liberties, but doing so in keeping with public health advice and in a safe and prudent manner.”

Related:

Gibraltar became the first nation in the world to see its entire adult population vaccinated against the potentially deadly coronavirus on March 19. Speaking at the House of Commons Health Secretary Matt Hancock spoke of how the milestone had been reached in the British territory.

Having so many people in a space of just 2.6 square miles (6.7 square km) has also helped Gibraltar’s successful vaccination campaign, with word-of-mouth facilitating the rollout.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Gibraltar Lifts Restrictions After Whole Population Is Vaccinated And New Infections Disappear”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.