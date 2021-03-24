Germany Scraps Plans for Five Day Easter Lockdown

GERMANY scraps plans for a five-day lockdown over Easter, calling it a “mistake”.

The plan had been to make the Thursday before Good Friday a ‘rest day’ and only supermarkets allowed to open on Easter Sunday.

This would effectively mean a five-day shutdown of public life, as Friday and Monday are already public holidays.

This would have been on top of existing lockdown restrictions that were extended until April 18.

The decision was criticised for having not been publicly discussed before it emerged in the early hours on Tuesday morning after some lengthy haggling.

Ms Merkel told reporters today that “the idea was a mistake” adding: “There were good reasons for it but it could not be implemented well enough in this short time.”

“This mistake is my mistake alone. A mistake must be called a mistake, and above all, it must be corrected – and if possible, that has to happen it time.”

“At the same time, of course, I know that this whole matter triggers more uncertainty – I regret that deeply and I apologize to all citizens.”

Merkel announced the decision during a video conference on Wednesday with Germany’s 16 state governors, who are responsible for imposing and lifting restrictions.

