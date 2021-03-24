Former Girls Aloud Singer Sarah Harding Set To Release Charity Single While She Battles Reoccuring Cancer.

Former Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding has said she will donate all the money made from her solo single to the Christie NHS Foundation while she battles cancer for the second time.

The former Girls Aloud singer, 39, will put out the track – Wear It Like A Crown – which she rediscovered while she was penning her tell-all book, Hear Me Out.

-- Advertisement --



The much-loved star, who recently admitted that doctors told her she has ‘months to live’, will donate all the money made from her solo single to the Christie NHS Foundation.

Opening up about Sarah’s decision to choose ‘Wear It Like A Crown’ as the special single, a representative said it has always been one of her favourite songs. “It’s an old song from 10 years ago that Sarah found in the archives when she was researching for her book. She loves the song and her team are making it available for the fans.” the source told the Mail Online.

The special track is set to be released at midnight on Wednesday and Sarah is hoping that it will top the charts in a bid to raise much-needed funds for The Christie NHS Foundation where the singer received treatment amid her own desperate cancer battle.

The exciting news comes after Sarah was overjoyed at the fact her autobiography, Hear Me Out, shot straight to number one.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Former Girls Aloud Singer Sarah Harding Set To Release Charity Single While She Battles Reoccuring Cancer”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.