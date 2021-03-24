Decongesting Calpe traffic

PRIOR INSPECTION: Ana Sala, Javier Gutierrez and a Calpe councillor Photo credit: Calpe town hall

ALICANTE’S provincial council, the Diputacion, is part-financing a new road that will help to decongest Calpe’s traffic.

The 630-metre road linking Calle Casa Nova and Avenida Romania will not only provide access for vehicles and pedestrians but will also permit  installation of natural gas and subterranean electric cables in the future.

Visiting the site of the future road with Javier Gutierrez, the Diputacion’s Infrastructures councillor, Calpe mayor Ana Sala explained that the road would play a very important part in the municipality’s continued development by easing traffic flow inside the town.

The Diputacion is providing 35 per cent of the cost – €430,900 – while the town hall will provide the remaining €1.277 million.

