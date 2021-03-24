Daytime Drinking Banned at UK Beach as Lockdown Eases

A BEACH in the UK will ban daytime drinking amid fears of anti-social behaviour.

As uncertainty over holidays abroad in the coming months is still lingering, lots of Brits are planning a staycation this year.

During staycations last year many headed to UK beaches, with brawls seen in Brighton and a huge fight in Devon involving 200 sunbathers. Many seaside residents also complained about litter, parking problems and people using their front gardens as toilets.

With this in mind, some councils are planning to take action to prevent a repeat of problems last year.

Hartlepool, County Durham, is proposing a daytime alcohol ban after criticism over public urination last year.

The consumption of alcohol will be banned in public areas across the promenade and parks in Seaton between 6 am and 8 pm starting next month, the ban will be in place until October.

Councillor Sue Little said: “It’s the anti-social behaviour aspects of the drinking that we’re trying to enforce, it’s when people start urinating all over the place, exposing themselves in front of families walking along the prom.”

“That’s not acceptable and that’s the kind of behaviour that we’re trying to stop in Seaton, we’re a lovely family resort.”

“It’s the nuisance that the alcohol causes that residents in Seaton are wanting to stop, we had about 12 weeks of hell in Seaton with people urinating everywhere and exposing themselves, we don’t want that in Seaton, we don’t want that in Hartlepool.”

Councillor Marjorie James said she hopes the ban will allow the nighttime economy to remain unaffected: “It would see the best of both worlds, it would allow for the evening economy to take place after 8 pm during the summer, but it would protect children and families before 8 pm.”

Anyone who breaks the Public Spaces Protection Order may be fined up to £1,000.

