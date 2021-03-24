Costa del Sol Has 80,000 Airline Seats On Offer For This Easter

COSTA DEL SOL Has 80,000 Airline Seats On Offer As A Holiday Destination This Easter



Francisco Salado, the president of the Costa del Sol tourism board, has today, Wednesday 24 – during the first of his four forums aimed at helping the sector recover from the health and economic crisis – announced that between all the airlines flying into Málaga airport this coming Easter, there are a total of 79,114 seats available,

He commented, “We are convinced that we are a safe destination, and we can offer absolute security guarantees to our visitors”.

Salado said that the markets which are offering the most seats to Málaga are, internally from other Spanish cities – 23,404, Morocco – 7,937, Germany – 6,156, France – 6,089, United Kingdom – 4,948, and the Netherlands – 4,684.

The president stressed that “although we have some tough months ahead of us, we will work knowing that we are backed by our incredible tourist resources and our excellent offer”, pointing out that data received from Nordic companies indicates that “they will gradually recover their activity and will have approximately 85 per cent of the supply of seats in July compared to those they had in 2019″, as reported by surinenglish.com.

