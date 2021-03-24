Córdoba Man Dies In House Fire After Possible Explosion

CÓRDOBA Man Dies In House Fire After Reports Of A Possible Explosion



The 112 Andalucía Emergency service, today, Wednesday 24, deployed the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES 061), the Lucena fire service, and the Guardia Civil, after a call reporting a fire in a house in Rute, Córdoba.

The incident occurred at 11am, and a call to 112 from the Local Police suggested that there seemed to have been an explosion in the house on Calle Blas Infante, in Rute, which caused the fire.

On arrival at the house, emergency services confirmed the discovery of the body of a 51-year-old man inside the house, but he has not been formally identified, and an investigation into the cause of the fire, and the Córdoba man’s death are still ongoing, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

