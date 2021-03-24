Charities Warn Refugees Face Risk Of Deportation Under Priti Patel’s ‘Cruel’ Asylum Overhaul.

Priti Patel’s plans for a new asylum system would create a “dangerous and fragmented” process that places vulnerable refugees at risk of deportation at any time, charities have warned.

As part of an overhaul of the immigration and asylum system, the home secretary is to unveil plans that will see genuine refugees who arrive in Britain via unauthorised routes denied an automatic right to asylum.

-- Advertisement --



Instead, they will be regularly reassessed for removal from the country, as well as having their family reunion rights and access to benefits limited.

The proposals have been touted as “firm but fair” by the government – but lawyers and charities warn the plans risk “tearing up refugee law” and would have the “cruel” effect of leaving traumatised people in a prolonged state of uncertainty.

“Under our New Plan for Immigration, if people arrive illegally, they will no longer have the same entitlements as those who arrive legally, and it will be harder for them to stay. Profiteering from illegal migration to Britain will no longer be worth the risk, with new maximum life sentences for people smugglers … I make no apology for these actions being firm, but as they will also save lives and target people smugglers, they are also undeniably fair.” Patel said in a statement.

She also said those arriving after travelling through a safe country such as France would not have immediate entry into the system and that the government “would stop the most unscrupulous abusing the system by posing as children”.

Reducing immigration was one of the promises made by the Vote Leave campaign, for which Johnson was a figurehead, during the 2016 referendum on membership of the EU, and the government has said it would toughen up its post-Brexit asylum system.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Charities Warn Refugees Face Risk Of Deportation Under Priti Patel’s ‘Cruel’ Asylum Overhaul”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.