BT Announces €1,737 Bonuses for Pandemic Staff

BT has announced it will be offering £1,500 (€1,737) bonuses for its staff who worked through the pandemic.

The news will see BT offer the €1,737 bonuses to staff who worked through the pandemic.

The company says BT staff will be eligible for the pay outs, although a third of the sum will be in shares.

BT says it is to reward tens of thousands of frontline workers with a €1,737 bonus in recognition of their efforts during the pandemic.

The company said it was proposing to pay £1,000 (€1,158) in cash, with the rest to be awarded in shares under a previously announced scheme after three years.

BT said its “generous” bonus was the equivalent to around 5 per cent of the average employee salary, with 59,000 staff across the company eligible for the award at a cost of £110 million (€127 million).

Chief Executive Philip Jansen said: “BT has made a massive contribution to the national cause over the past year: we’ve supported the NHS, families and businesses, and avoided the use of redundancy or furlough in our response to the pandemic.

“Our frontline colleagues and key workers have been true heroes, keeping everyone connected in this most difficult time.

“BT has delivered for our customers through the dedication of all our people, but inevitably the pandemic hit our financial performance, like that of most companies.

“In this context, we have to prioritise and I am determined that we will do everything in our power to reward our frontline colleagues.”

