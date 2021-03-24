Bristol Rioters Warned By Police To Expect A Knock At Their Door

By
Chris King
-
0
Avon and Somerset Police have more than 100 officers involved in a large-scale operation to identify people involved in last Sunday’s rioting in the city, with police officers being attacked and threatened, and property being extensively damaged, and have issued the guilty parties a serious warning, to “expect a knock at your door in the days or weeks to come”.

Police have so far arrested eight people, two on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon, and six of them on suspicion of violent disorder, after 21 police officers were injured, two of them seriously, after being attacked outside Bristol’s Bridewell Police Station.

Detective Chief Superintendent Belafonte said “What happened on the streets of Bristol on Sunday was nothing short of disgraceful, and it’s provoked widespread condemnation over the past 24 hours. We’ve been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and kindness that we’ve received from the public, as well as from organisations and agencies across the city”.

Adding, “It’s greatly appreciated and means a lot to all the officers and staff who work day in, day out to keep the public safe. We have an enormous amount of digital evidence to go through including CCTV footage, body-worn video, social media coverage, and footage/photos provided by people at the scene”.

The Chief Superintendent also stated, “From what we’ve already collated, we’re confident more arrests are imminent. This will be a lengthy investigation but we’re wholly committed to tracking down all those who engaged in the wanton disorder yesterday”


She concluded, “To those who took part in this spree of offending, you can expect a knock at your door in the days or weeks to come – it may come sooner than you think”.

_______________________________________________________

Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
