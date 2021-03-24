BREAKING NEWS: Zara Tindall Gives Birth to Baby Boy

THE Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall has given birth to a baby boy.

Zara Tindall’s husband Mike Tindall announced the news she had given birth to a baby boy.

The royal has given birth to the couple’s third child, a boy name Lucas Philip Tindall.

Rugby player Mike Tindall confirmed the news, saying:

“Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house! Yeah brilliant, six o’clock last night.

“We haven’t got a name yet, we’re still working on it, we always struggle with that, we’ve never picked one before they arrived.

“8lb 4oz, very bonny. Arrived very quickly, didn’t make it to hospital, on the bathroom floor!

“Fortunately Zara’s friend Dolly is, she’s actually more important than I am at making sure she’s been at all three of my children’s births, she was there and recognised that we wouldn’t have got to the hospital in time, so it was run into the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, towels down, brace brace brace!

“Fortunately the midwife that was going to meet us at the hospital wasn’t that far away so she drove up, got there just as we’d assumed the position, and then the second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived!”

Mr Tindall already has two daughters with 39-year-old Zara, six-year-old Mia Grace Tindall and two-year-old Lena Elizabeth Tindall.

