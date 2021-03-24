BREAKING NEWS: Sepp Blatter Handed Six Year Ban by FIFA

SEPP BLATTER has been handed a new six year ban by FIFA.

The governing body announced former FIFA president Sepp Blatter had been handed the six year ban from football.

Former Fifa president Sepp Blatter has been given a new ban of six years and eight months from football for multiple breaches of FIFA’s ethics code, according to the body, and comes into force when a current suspension ends in October.

The same suspension has also been imposed on the organisation’s former secretary general Jerome Valcke.

A statement from FIFA said: “The investigations into Messrs Blatter and Valcke covered various charges, in particular concerning bonus payments in relation to FIFA competitions that were paid to top FIFA management officials, various amendments and extensions of employment contracts, as well as reimbursement by FIFA of private legal costs in the case of Mr Valcke.”

FIFA’s ethics committee found Blatter, 85, in breach of rules concerning duty of loyalty, conflicts of interest and offering or accepting gifts or other benefits.

