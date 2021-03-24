1,500 Jobs At Risk As John Lewis Closes Eight Department Stores.

The retail giant has announced eight further department stores will not reopen after the UK’s current coronavirus restrictions end, putting a total of 1,465 jobs at risk. This is just the latest in a string of high street closures announced following a year of lockdown restrictions.

The company, which includes the Waitrose supermarket brand, had already warned earlier this month while revealing annual losses of £517m (€599.37m) that it did not expect to reopen everyone of it’s John Lewis sites when COVID-19 restrictions are due to end in April.

Those to stay closed are four “At Home” sites in Ashford, Basingstoke, Chester and Tunbridge Wells, and four department stores in Aberdeen, Peterborough, Sheffield and York. John Lewis did say it hoped to redeploy some of the partners affected.



A reported pre-tax loss of £517 million (€603 million) due to the impact the Covid crisis has had on trade caused John Lewis to warn of further store closures.

Speaking on Thursday, March 11, Chairman Sharon White said: “There is no getting away from the fact that some areas can no longer profitably sustain a John Lewis store.

“Regrettably, we do not expect to reopen all our John Lewis shops at the end of lockdown, which will also have implications for our supply chain. We are currently in discussions with landlords and final decisions are expected by the end of March.

“We will do everything we can to lessen the impact and will continue to provide community funds to support local areas.”

