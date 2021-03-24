Boris Johnson Suggests Pubs Could Ban Unvaccinated Drinkers

BORIS JOHNSON Has Suggested That Pubs Could Ban Unvaccinated Drinkers This Summer



The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, appearing today (Wednesday 24) in front of the Liaison Committee of senior MPs, made the suggestion that some pubs could ban unvaccinated drinkers this Summer, but added, “I think that’s the kind of thing that may be up to individual publicans, it may be up to the landlord”.

He added, “there is a huge wisdom in the public’s feeling about coronavirus, and humans instinctively recognise when something is dangerous”.

Mr Johnson stressed that the government would not enforce such a policy but that landlords of individual establishments might wish to do so, with British pubs currently lined up for reopening on April 12 at the earliest, under the lockdown roadmap, but only allowed to serve customers outdoors.

If data shows good results then from May 17, indoor hospitality will be allowed to open up, and from June 21, again if figures are good, all legal limits on social contact should most likely be removed

The Prime Minister was also questioned about Brits taking holidays abroad, replying, “I think do not underestimate the natural wanderlust, spirit of inquiry, general dynamism of the British people that has served us for hundreds and hundreds of years”.

He continued, “As soon as people feel it is safe, you will see a miraculous change in the mood and what happens. That is what this is all about. We’re getting there step by step, jab by jab – we’re not there yet but I’ll be saying more on April 5 and then on April 12, and we will do what we can!”.

When asked if he, personally, would be going abroad, his reply was, “I think whatever I do, I will be making sure to tell the British public what I think is safe and sensible, and I certainly won’t be doing anything other than that”.

