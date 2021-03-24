Banksy Artwork Sets ‘World Auction Record’ As It Sells for a Staggering £14.4 Million

BANKSY ARTWORK sets “world auction record” for a Banksy, as it sells for a staggering £14.4 million.

The stunning Banksy painting which depicts a little boy playing with a nurse doll who is wearing a mask and a cape, has raised a staggering sum for NHS charities. The Banksy artwork was sold at auction and the piece named Game Changer set a record sale price of 14.4 million.

Christie’s has said that the sale of the piece has set a “world auction record” for a Banksy. In total though the piece will have raised over 16 million. The artwork smashed the expected sale price as pre-sale estimates had come in at only £2.5 million to £3.5 million.

The artwork had appeared during the global coronavirus pandemic’s first wave as it was delivered to Southampton General Hospital. When delivered in May it came with a note which said, “Thanks for all you’re doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if its only black and white.”

Christie’s have confirmed that they will donate a “significant portion” of their buyer’s premium, and funds raised will go to NHS charities and organisations, obviously including the Southampton Hospitals Charity. When including the buyer’s premium, the total paid for artwork came in at a staggering £16.8m.

