Antiques Roadshow Guests Speechless At Valuation Of 30 Shilling Painting

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW Guests Left Speechless At The Valuation Of Their 30 Shilling Painting



Two women who were guests on the BBC’s Antiques Roadshow had an incredible surprise after they discovered how much a painting by Claude TS Moore, that they had brought along to be valued, was worth.

The show’s art expert John Foster asked the one woman how she came to be in possession of it, and she explained that the painting belonged to her dad, a Dutchman, who “came over in the war”.

She said told Mr Foster, “In the 50s he was managing a restaurant with a nautical theme, and he went looking for a suitable painting, and found a dealer who sold it to him for 30 shillings. He got it home and found that it was called the Flying Dutchman which was the name of the coffee bar. Fantastic”.

John continued, “I think he was born in the 1850s but he died when he was in his late 40s. You’ve got his signature there, Claude TS Moore. And what’s lovely is it’s dated on the back 1891”, and asked had she ever had the painting valued.

The woman revealed, “Somebody looked at it a couple of years ago, he said it was out of fashion now and the prices had plummeted and he wasn’t interested in it. I’m hoping it is worth more than 30 shillings!”, to which John admitted, “I mean 30 shillings, I don’t even know what that equates to!”, and she replied, “£1.50”.

The show’s expert continued, “The thing is, all that he’s saying ‘out of fashion…condition issues’ I disagree with all of that”, and then told the woman, that at an auction, the painting could go for between £4,000 and £6,000, which left the woman and her friend unsurprisingly, open-mouthed, as reported by mirror.co.uk.

