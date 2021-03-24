Almería Drugs Gang Members Arrested In Police Operation

A large-scale operation was conducted early this morning (Wednesday 24) by Guardia Civil and National Police officers, in conjunction with the Tax Agency, against ‘Los Gordos’, a well-known group of drug traffickers from the Almería region, known to have been operating on the Costa del Sol, Almería, and Pontevedra.

The operation has already resulted in at least 17 arrests, after fifteen house searches in the three provinces, each of which assumed its own functions, with police raids in Málaga province in the towns of Benalmádena, Fuengirola, and in the capital Málaga, plus raids in the Almería region towns of Carboneras, Almerimar, Adra, and Vera.

According to sources close to the case, the organization specialised in introducing large quantities of hashish along the coasts of Almeria, although the logistics, especially related to the boats, were based in the Galician towns of Cambados and Rivadavia, and the financing was centralised on the Costa del Sol.

