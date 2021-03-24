Alicante Airport 10 years on

10TH ANNIVERSARY: Airport staff celebrate the 2011 inauguration of the new terminal Photo credit: Aena

ALICANTE-ELCHE AIRPORT recently celebrated its passenger terminal’s 10th anniversary.

Roughly 100 people representing ground staff, police, the Guardia Civil, firefighters and all those who contribute to the day-to-day running of the airport met outside to form an outsize number 10 on the aircraft parking apron.

Given the present circumstances, they were all careful to observe  the necessary anti-Covid health and safety measures.

Celebrating the 10 years since the terminal was inaugurated was doubly symbolic because the anniversary arrived at a critical time for all those who would ordinarily use the airport.

In 2019 a record number of more than 15 million passengers used Alicante Airport.

A year later the Covid-19 pandemic saw four million passengers – a 75 per cent reduction – although airport manager Laura Navarro told a Cadena SER radio interviewer shortly before the anniversary that she was confident passenger volume would rise to 51 per cent in 2021.


Navarro admitted that 2020 was a difficult year for the airport from the outset, with a fire and Storm Gloria preceding the pandemic.

She also stressed that the coronavirus crisis had demonstrated the importance of technology and digitalisation.  Sustainability was another priority and Navarro pointed out that by 2026, Alicante Airport would be 100 per cent self-sufficient and all energy sources would be renewable.

Meanwhile, as Aena pointed out on the terminal’s 10th anniversary, despite the pandemic Alicante Airport continues to provide an essential service and is key to revitalising Alicante province’s economic and social infrastructure.


