Albir landmark transformed

ALFAZ’S mayor, Vicente Arques, recently visited Delfin Natura in Albir.

Work is soon to start on the project that will transform the holiday residence built in 1963 for employees of the BBVA bank.

With a building permit granted at the end of 2020, the developers have already sold 19 of a planned 182 apartments that will occupy 10,000 square metres of the 30,000-square metre plot, with the remainder devoted to gardens.

Reconstruction is due to begin after Easter and the first phase of 82 properties should be completed within two years, promoters, Goya Real Estate, announced.

Arques and members of Alfaz’s corporation were shown over the site by Goya Real Estate’s CEO Sergio Vidal who explained that Albir’s landscape was to be the project’s dominating feature.

“The gardens and large terraces measuring up to 130 square metres going to set this complex apart,” Vidal said.

The number of floors has been reduced from eight to four to reduce the visual impact and integrate the building into the landscape with its views of the Mediterranean and the Sierra Helada national park.

