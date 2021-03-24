ACTOR George Segal Dies Aged 87 after complications following bypass surgery

George Segal, the prolific American actor, with a career that spanned more than 60 years, has died aged 87, his wife Sonia said Tuesday, in a statement provided by Sony Television, “The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery”. A native of Long Island, New York, Segal’s acting credits include his Oscar-nominated role in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”, in 1966, and 1973’s “A Touch of Class”. -- Advertisement --



“The Duchess and the Dirtwater Fox”, and, “Fun with Dick and Jane”, were two more classic films he starred in during the 1970s, playing wry leading men, as well as landing roles in some wonderful television shows, such as ‘ Just Shoot Me ‘, in the 1990s, where he played Jack Gallo, the slightly daft fashion magazine owner.

Producer Adam F. Goldberg cast Segal as the Jewish family patriarch Albert “Pops” Solomon, in “The Goldbergs”, his semi-autobiographical series, with Goldberg tweeting on Tuesday after hearing the news of Segal’s passing, “By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops. Just like my grandfather, George was a kid at heart with a magical spark”.

In a statement provided by Sony, Segal’s agent, Abe Hoch described his client, and close friend, “I will miss his warmth, humor, camaraderie, and friendship. He was a wonderful human”, as reported by edition.cnn.com.

_______________________________________________________ Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Actor George Segal Dies Aged 87”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

