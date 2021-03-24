ACTOR George Segal Dies Aged 87 after complications following bypass surgery
George Segal, the prolific American actor, with a career that spanned more than 60 years, has died aged 87, his wife Sonia said Tuesday, in a statement provided by Sony Television, “The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery”.
A native of Long Island, New York, Segal’s acting credits include his Oscar-nominated role in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”, in 1966, and 1973’s “A Touch of Class”.
_______________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Actor George Segal Dies Aged 87”.
For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.