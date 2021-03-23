Wanted Fugitive Arrested At Málaga’s María Zambrano Train Station trying to board the AVE

Málaga National Police have arrested a 30-year-old man of German / Turkish nationality who is wanted by the German judicial authorities for crimes against people and drug trafficking after he tried to board the AVE with false documents at the María Zambrano station in Málaga.

In a statement from the Provincial Police Station, the police said the incident occurred last Thursday at around midday when officers checked the man’s Greek documents that he produced, and noticed that they showed signs of some alteration being made to them.

A closer inspection of the man’s documents revealed he had a German residence card and a Turkish passport, both with a different person’s name, although the same photograph appeared in each of the documents.

Once at the police station, the officers verified that the detainee had produced a forged Greek passport, but discovered that there was a European Arrest and Surrender Order (OEDE) in force against him, issued by German authorities, for crimes against people, and drug trafficking, and he was duly arrested on a charge of falsifying documents, as well as the OEDE.

