Vigo woman arrested after attempting to trick breathalyser test

VIGO Local Police arrested a 47-year-old local resident for an alleged crime of disobedience and attacking an officer of the law.

She refused to submit to a breathalyzer test and tried to run over a policeman when attempting to flee the scene.

The police report that she was seen by officers in a patrol car when she was driving her vehicle and zigzagging all over the road.

At one point, she tried to access an area cut off due to road works so the police stopped her and asked her if she was not local.

She admitted that she was from Vigo and was on her way to pick up her daughter from a training academy. While questioning her, the police noticed that she had obviously been drinking.

When they carried out the breathalyser test, it was positive, but the exact level could not be determined because she was deliberately blowing very weakly and intermittently, disobeying the instructions of the police, who told her that her refusal to take the test could have legal consequences.

With that, she started the engine and attempted to flee, hitting one of the officers in the leg and causing him injuries. The other officer reached into the car and took the keys out of the ignition, so she began to shout at them and insult them. She got out of the car and sat on the hood, refusing to cooperate, and was eventually arrested.

