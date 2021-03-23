THE sale, distribution and use of disposable plastic products is now completely prohibited, in the Balearic Islands.

This fulfils the new deadline established after the declaration of the first state of alarm and applies to plates, cutlery, bowls, cups and food trays as well as plastic rings that hold drink cans together.

Some single use plastic items which are used in the health services may continue to be used whilst the state of alarm is in place.

-- Advertisement --



Balearic Minister for the Environment Miquel Mir, said that this decision “lays the foundations because, together, we are moving towards a new, more sustainable and more egalitarian model where disposable plastics are a thing of the past.”

Mir added that “we are pioneers in Spain and in Europe in the change in waste management. A change of mentality and life that must be done from all social sectors, adapting to the regulations.”

Although the implementation of this new law is not intended to be coercive, compliance with all regulations is final and some 50 inspectors have been trained to ensure that there are no breaches.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Use of disposable plastic is now banned in the Balearics”.