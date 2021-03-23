UK To Hold One Minutes Silence At Noon Today In Memory Of Covid Victims.

The UK will hold a minute’s silence today at noon (1.00 pm in Spain) in memory of those who have died from Covid and at 8 pm (9.00 pm in Spain) people are being encouraged to stand on doorsteps with phones, candles and torches to signify a “beacon of remembrance”.

On what is being called a national day of reflection, organised by the end-of-life charity Marie Curie, Mr Johnson has said he will observe the minute’s silence privately. It will also be held in the Houses of Parliament.

-- Advertisement --



There have been nearly 150,000 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic and these are being marked with sombre ceremonies across the UK on the anniversary of Boris Johnson’s first lockdown.

It has been a year since his dramatic “stay at home” TV address to the nation, and the prime minister has claimed the past year has been one of the most difficult in the country’s history.

In another grim announcement, the prime minister warned that a fresh surge in cases across Europe – a third wave of the pandemic which has forced France and Italy into new lockdown restrictions – is most likely to find its way to the UK.

It is still mandatory to wear masks during the pandemic, Amazon has a great range in stock, click on the link to see what they have on offer. https://amzn.to/3826Rmr

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UK To Hold One Minutes Silence Today In Memory Of Covid Victims”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.