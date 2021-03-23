Turkish Trucker Held After Sixteen Migrants Found In M25 Search

A 36-year-old Turkish lorry driver was arrested on Sunday 21 – at the junction between the M25 and the A3 in Surrey, at around 3.30pm – on suspicion of trying to move 16 migrants out of the country through the Channel ports illegally in his trailer.

The 16 migrants were discovered sitting on pallets spread across the trailer’s load, and were detained on suspicion of immigration offences, and included Pakistani, Algerian, and Moroccan nationals, and were discovered during an operation involving the National Crime Agency (NCA), with the support of the Metropolitan Police and Surrey Police.