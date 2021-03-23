Turkish Trucker Held After Sixteen Migrants Found In M25 Search

Turkish Trucker Held After Sixteen Migrants Found In M25 Search. image: twitter

TURKISH Trucker Held After Sixteen Migrants Found In His Lorry During M25 Search

A 36-year-old Turkish lorry driver was arrested on Sunday 21 – at the junction between the M25 and the A3 in Surrey, at around 3.30pm – on suspicion of trying to move 16 migrants out of the country through the Channel ports illegally in his trailer.

The 16 migrants were discovered sitting on pallets spread across the trailer’s load, and were detained on suspicion of immigration offences, and included Pakistani, Algerian, and Moroccan nationals, and were discovered during an operation involving the National Crime Agency (NCA), with the support of the Metropolitan Police and Surrey Police.

Chris Hill, the branch operations manager for the (NCA) said, “People smuggling networks move migrants in both directions across the border, threatening the security of both the UK and our European neighbours, but also putting lives at risk”.

Adding, “Working with our partners across UK law enforcement, we are determined to do all we can to disrupt those networks”.

Chris Philp, the immigration minister, speaking on Sunday, said, “The French prevented at least 98 migrants from making such journeys overnight, meaning they stopped around 90 per cent of crossing attempts”, while the Home Office said Border Force had dealt with one incident in the Channel involving 10 migrants, as reported by bbc.com.


