Travel Agents Looking At Legal Action To Recover Refunds For Covid Flight Cancellations

Travel Agents Looking At Legal Action To Recover Refunds From Airlines For Covid Flight Cancellations



Sergio García, the president of the Association of Travel Agencies of Málaga has spoken out on the plight of the many passengers who had booked flights online and then, when the state of alarm was decreed in Spain on March 14, 2020, had those same flights cancelled, and now, more than one year on, are still waiting for their refunds.

The delay is not only affecting individuals who had booked their flights online, only to see them cancelled, with no refunds, but also the many travel agencies throughout the province, who have also suffered terribly since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many still have large amounts of money owed to them by airline companies, and the association says that the situation is drowning these agencies and urges the Government to take a stand and force airlines to reimburse all cancelled trips.

Mr Garcia pointed out the example of one travel agent who is owed almost €60,000 by two companies, and is in a desperate situation as there is no way of reclaiming this money from the airlines, and now the head of the sector says that, after exhausting all other avenues, the only way out he can see is the presentation of a barrage of lawsuits by these travel agencies to the airlines, to try and put an end to the situation.

It has been calculated, García claims, that airlines in Europe still owe a total of around nine billion euros in ticket refunds and that there are already 200 agencies who have not been able to overcome the crisis, that have been removed from the Andalucían Tourism Registry permanently, as reported by surinenglish.com.

