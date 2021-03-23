Ten mayors Ask Montero To Meet To Discuss Distribution Of EU Funding.

Ten Mayors Have Asked For A Meeting With María Jesús Montero Over The Distribution Of EU Funds



María Jesús Montero, the Minister of Finance and Government has been asked today, Monday, by the mayors of ten different areas of Spain, for an “immediate” meeting to discuss the way that the €140,000m funding to Spain from the EU will be distributed.

The mayors of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Cádiz, Zaragoza, Madrid, Girona, Valencia, Lleida, Reus, Pamplona, and Torrelavega, made the approach to the minister after they had first met telematically, specifically, to demand from the central government the “urgent” approval of a Local Reconstruction Fund worth at least €4,000m.

-- Advertisement --



Also, they have requested the contribution of a Transport Fund of at least €1,000m, to help deal with the effects of issues that may occur during 2021, and in addition, they have asked that the role of Local Entities in the direct management of EU Funds for reconstruction be recognized.

It was also asked that the transfer of 14.56 per cent of those funds be made effective, because, according to what they say, it is the proportion that is equivalent to the participation of the local administration in the public expenditure of the State.

In relation to the coronavirus, they have also vindicated the “fundamental” role that all municipalities have played in managing the health and economic crisis caused by the pandemic, regardless of their political leanings or their economic-financial situation, “The fight against the pandemic has meant a great financial hole for us to pay for the public services that our neighbors need”, they stressed.

In the same way, they have vindicated the agreements reached unanimously within the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP) to demand that the central government “arbitrates” a system of aid to all city councils that allow them to face difficulties caused by the coronavirus health crisis.

They warned the minister, “This aid is essential for municipalities to continue providing their public services, and helping those who need it most during the current economic crisis”.

Finally, they have committed to continue defending equality and solidarity in the distribution of state funds among municipalities, as well as to preserving the interests of all citizens, regardless of the municipality in which they live and the economic situation in which they live, or their town halls are located, as reported by moncloa.com.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Ten mayors Ask Montero To Meet To Discuss Distribution Of EU Funding”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.