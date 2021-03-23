Teenager Dies After Getting Into Difficulty on Canoe

15 YEAR-OLD girl dies after getting into difficulty on a canoe.

A 15-year-old girl has died after getting into difficulty while canoeing down a river in the Scottish Borders.

Emergency services were called to the River Tweed, near Kelso, yesterday at around 3:30 pm after they received reports of a canoeist in difficulty and struggling in the water.

Tragically, a short while after the call the body of a 15-year-old was recovered from the water.

The Borders Water Rescue Team and a helicopter joined police, fire and ambulance crews at the scene.

Police are continuing enquiries into the incident and say her family have been notified.

“We were called around 3.30 pm on Monday to a report of a canoeist getting into difficulty on the River Tweed, south of Rutherford, near Kelso,” said Police Scotland Detective Inspector Alistair Sellar said.

“Emergency services attended and a rescue operation was launched.”

“The body of a 15-year-old girl was recovered from the water a short time later. Her family are aware.”

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.”

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

