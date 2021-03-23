THIS Friday, March 26 is the last day of the special €1 sale then on the next day, the Cala Nova Cancer Charity Shop unveils its Spring Collection.

There are some very special clothes for men and women including really nice suits, jackets, jeans and trousers and shirts in all different sizes and colours plus beautiful dresses as well as some exceptional Vintage apparel.

It’s not just clothes but accessories as well and you can find a large selection of linen, dining and kitchen ware, jewellery, records, DVD’s and books plus a number of good paintings and prints some of which could be by famous painters!

There is also an excellent selection of really good furniture, carpets and bathroom accessories and everything is in very good condition being mainly nearly new and often never used or worn thanks to many kind and generous donations.

Those planning a visit, are requested to bring their own bags if at all possible, to ensure that the amount of plastic used is kept to a minimum.

Thanks to the receipt of all of these goods and the buyers and volunteers who keep the shop going, the organisation is able to give a lot of money to the many cancer charities on the Island.

Speaking of volunteers, one of the most senior helpers, Dela celebrated a very significant birthday on March 22 when she reached the grand age of 95 and is still committed to helping the charity, so all of her friends wished her a very happy day.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spring is in the air at the Cala Nova Cancer Charity Shop”.