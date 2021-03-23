Spanish households spend €62 per year on bottled water

SPANIARDS spend an average of €62 per year on bottled water.

Although it is not a huge expenditure as part of a family budget, representing on average just 0.10 per cent of their spending, the data is useful for studying the quality of water in Spain.

As not much is spend on water in Spain, this shows that the quality of tap water in Spain is quite good.

The average spent on water has hardly varied between 2015 and 2019 according to the study, which was published by Inforetail.

The provinces where most is spent per year on average in Spain, with between €120 and €140 per year, are Tenerife, Las Palmas and the Balearic Islands.

At the other end of the scale are the provinces in the Basque Country (Vizcaya, Guipuzcoa and Alava), where the average is only around €20 per year per household, followed by Madrid, with just over €30, Soria at €31.7 and Navarra, with €34.

Families in Lleida and Murcia spend around €90 per year, while Girona residents spend around €77. Zaragoza and Huesca are close to the national average with €68 and €67 respectively.

