SPAIN’S ALMERIA promoted as a perfect place for golf as the government consolidates its commitment to golf tourism as part of the PGA Tour.

The Almeria province is the ideal destination for families and golf players as it boasts of having both an excellent climate and a stunning selection of golf facilities for players to practice at, and Almeria is again set to be featured by Movistar+ golf.

Fernando Giménez, the deputy for Tourism has been working on a promotion strategy during a meeting with the Royal Andalusian Golf Federation. It was also attended by the secretary general of the RFAG, Miguel Navarro, along with Francisco Venegas the provincial delegate.

Giménez has explained how they aim to promote the Costa de Almeria as the perfect location for golf and explained that, with the campaign “we reinforce the promotion of the differentiating factors that make ‘Costa de Almería’ the perfect place to enjoy golf: sun, a favourable climate throughout the year for outdoor sports, good facilities and a network of accommodation with everything necessary for the golf tourist to live an unforgettable experience in our land.”

He also went on to explain how golf tourism and the area’s inclusion in international golf events can boost tourism to Almeria. He said that, “It is very interesting that our province is present in the main international golf events and that the followers of this sport see the province as the perfect destination, complete, safe and close, to spend a family golf holiday this summer.

“With this campaign we strengthen the link of ‘Costa de Almería’ with this sport, which also represents a specific tourist segment with a high purchasing power.”

