Spain Lifts The Travel Restrictions On British Travellers

María Jesús Montero, Spain’s Minister of Finance and Government, today announced that the restrictions on travel from South Africa and Brazil will remain in place until April 13, but, the restrictions which have been in place since December for Andorran nationals or British residents have now been changed.

Ms Montero said the Government is once again opening the door to arrivals from the United Kingdom, as she said, “The extension of flight restrictions is maintained with South Africa and Brazil, not with the United Kingdom. The situation in relation to the Schengen Area can now be normalized”.

British citizens who arrive in Spain will be required to produce a negative PCR test carried out a maximum of 72 hours in advance, like the rest of European countries, but, the question arises of whether the British will be able to, or will want to come, since the UK Government announced yesterday that a law will come into place from Monday, March 29, which includes a ban on anyone leaving the UK without a “reasonable excuse”, and with the risk of a possible £5,000 (€5,805) fine for flouting the new rules, as reported by 20minutes.es.

