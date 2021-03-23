Smart technology allows for accurate counting of visitors

The Natural Park of Sa Dragonera now has an online system that allows the counting of visitors and the transmission of the data obtained to the processing centre.

The method of capturing data on the island is done through three devices, placed at the lighthouses of Tramuntana and Llebeig, and at the pier of Sa Dragonera.

The initiative has the support and collaboration of Ports de Balears and increases the network of counting sensors already installed in 11 lighthouses in Mallorca, also included in the Smart Island Mallorca strategy of the Council.

The Smart Island Mallorca program is an initiative of the Consell de Mallorca that has the support of the RED.ES digital modernisation plan and the European funds FEDER.

The three sensors on Sa Dragonera are installed externally and are powered by solar panels, being completely autonomous and the sensor software provides real-time data on visitors or possible intruders, although no video images are captured, in compliance with current data protection regulations.

