Salford City Manager Richie Wellens Sacked after a showdown with Gary Neville



Salford City manager Richie Wellens was sacked on Monday morning (March 22), less than five months after he had left League One Swindon Town, to be appointed the new manager of the Ammies.

The parting of the ways reportedly followed a 10.30am meeting with Gary Neville, the former Manchester United player – who is a 10 per cent part-owner of the club since 2014 – who had called him in to speak about the 2-0 defeat to Cheltenham last Saturday, and, allegedly, the 40-year-old had been shown the door within an hour.

Wellens leaves just one week after Salford won their first piece of silverware, in the form of the EFL trophy, with a victory on penalties at Wembley over Portsmouth in the 2020 Papa John’s Trophy Final.

The League two club currently occupies ninth position in the table, after winning only two out of their last nine matches, leaving them six points adrift of the play-off spots in what is English football’s fourth division.

A statement from the reads, “Salford City Football Club has parted company with Richie Wellens by mutual consent. We would like to thank Richie for his time and efforts at the Club and wish him well for the future. An announcement about a new manager will be made in due course. There will be no further comment”.

Salford City has the biggest budget in League Two because of the Class of ’92’s involvement after a group of former Red Devils legends bought the club in 2104, including Ryan Giggs, David Beckham, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes, and brother Phil Neville, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

