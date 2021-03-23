Rincon de la Victoria announces Anti-Drugs Course

RINCON DE LA VICTORIA Council has announced it will be providing a free anti-drugs course.

According to second deputy mayor Elena Aguilar, the free online workshops are aimed at children for preventing drug addiction.

The course will see several workshops to “provide the necessary tools and skills to parents to act as protection factors for young people against drug use.”

Councillor Aguilar said: “We intend to promote the prevention of the consumption of drugs in the population of Rincon de la Victoria, focusing on our young people.”

The course will see an investment of €31,049, 36 and will also see several workshops on other topics, including education.

The programme “Cities against Drugs” in Rincon de la Victoria is aimed at everyone, but with a particular focus on avoiding drug use in young people.

The course will also include how to prevent drug use, as well an information service and raising awareness around drug use.

It will be free to take part in and is open until April 15.

The news comes following several arrests for drug crime on the Costa del Sol.

