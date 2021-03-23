Repairs needed for Moraira bridge

TEULADA-MORAIRA town hall has restricted access to the Ampolla beach via the Senillar bridge.

After inspecting the structure, municipal employees recommended its closure on safety grounds pending emergency repairs. Owing to the bridge’s proximity to the state-owned maritime strip these will first need authorisation from the coastal authority, Costas.

The state of the bridge had been giving concern for some time following the damage that was initially caused by Storm Gloria in January 2020 and it has deteriorated further since then, municipal sources explained.

